PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man riding a snowmobile was found dead Saturday night after a crash in Pitkin County.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was called about a serious crash involving a snowmobile near the Midnight Mine Road area in Pitkin County. That’s about three miles up the road from Castle Creek Road.

Mountain Rescue Aspen and two members of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol responded to the incident with multiple snowmobiles. Midnight Mine Road is not accessible in winter by car after the first mile, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue personnel arrived on scene within 30 minutes and determined the man involved in the crash had died. A sheriff’s office investigator also responded to the scene.

The snowmobiler who crashed was traveling with another snowmobiler at the time, according to the sheriff’s office. That person was interviewed about the crash.

The identity of the snowmobiler who died will be released pending notification of his family members.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause and manner of his death.

