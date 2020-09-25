Some Broncos season ticket holders face higher prices on Sunday

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Broncos will welcome back 5,700 fans for their first socially-distanced home game. The longest-standing season ticket holders were prioritized in a lottery for tickets but some may pay more than the value of their season ticket. The Broncos have thousands of season ticket holders. Those at the top of the list have been coming to games forever, like Allen Powers who is priority number 81.

“Oh my god, absolutely I was looking forward! I said, well, I got the priority number. There's no problem,” explained Powers. “They're going to pick me which they did, notified me and then went in to get the tickets. And they wanted another two to four hundred dollars! And it's like, what? I'm not going to do that!”



Powers says the tickets in his upper level section typically go for roughly $75. He has four seats. The Broncos are only using the lower levels of the stadium to better manage a much smaller crowd but the prices for those seats haven't changed.



“They basically are charging an amount of money that is almost Super Bowl price for you to go see a game that you already paid for,” he said.



The Broncos say they aren't price gouging. In fact, with all the safety upgrades and staff, they say they may not make much money at all and season ticket holders who didn't ask for a refund can use their credit towards single game tickets this year.

