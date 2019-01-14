DENVER — The Denver Police Department is working to determine why someone drove their vehicle onto the plaza of the City and County building Monday morning.

No one was injured during the incident, according to a tweet from DPD.

There was no visible damage to the building or vehicle, and crews quickly pulled the vehicle up on a flatbed and towed it away.

Police did not give a description of the suspect. The vehicle is a black extended Ford F-150 pickup truck with a black camper shell.

The Denver City and County Building is located at the west end of Civic Center Park.

