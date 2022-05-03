Son arrested in connection to woman's death, house fire in Castle Rock

According to a restraining order, Matthew Buchanan is the son of Elizabeth Bjorlow, who was found dead in her home.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The son of a woman found dead in her home after a fire was arrested in Florida Tuesday morning, Castle Rock Police Department said.

Matthew Buchanan, 32, was located in Monroe County, Florida by the local sheriff's office and taken into custody on suspicion of multiple charges including second-degree murder, according to police.

Buchanan is being held in Florida while he awaits extradition to Colorado, police said.

He was first named a person of interest following the April 26 fire at a Dove Valley Place home where Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59, was found dead and another person was injured.

On Friday, police issued a warrant for Buchanan's arrest.

Police said the first call for the fire came in at 2:34 p.m. on April 26. It was contained at 2:48 p.m. and no other homes were damaged, according to police.

Bjorlow's death was determined to be suspicious, and police did not reveal the cause of death after the autopsy was completed, citing the ongoing investigation.

In a July 21, 2021 application for a restraining order Bjorlow wrote that Buchanan, who she identified as her son, threatened to "take my house, my job and my dignity."

In her restraining order application, Bjorlow wrote that Buchanan was supposed to be taking care of his disabled uncle who had lived at the home with them for the past 10 years.

Bjorlow wrote that she returned home on July 21 and the door was unlocked. She "reprimanded" her son for "dereliction of duty" and he became "irate," she wrote in the application.

She wrote that she told her son she was "firing" him and he "exploded" and began following her through the house and put his hands around her neck.

Bjorlow wrote that after the incident Buchanan was "intimidating" her.

She went on to say that Buchanan had threatened her and her husband and her other son who refused to stay in the home due to the threat.

Janet Oravetz contributed to the reporting of this story.

