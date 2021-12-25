New protected bike lane nearing completion

The city of Denver promised to build the bike lane after a mother of two boys was hit and killed near there in July 2019.

DENVER — More than two years after a 37-year-old mother of two was hit and killed by a truck on a busy Denver street, construction of a new protected bike lane is close to completion.

The bike lane is located on South Marion Parkway and it's intended to connect Wash Park with the Cherry Creek Trail.

Alexis Bounds died after the driver of a dump truck turned into her at the corner of Bayaud Avenue and South Marion Parkway on July 24, 2019. Police said the truck driver failed to yield right of way to Bounds, who was moving through the intersection in a designated bike lane.

After Bounds' death, the city of Denver promised to install the new bike lane.

A couple of features of the new bike lane are:

it runs along the median instead of the right hand side of the road

vertical barriers that separate bicycles from cars

Some cyclists have begun riding in the new lane and say they are impressed.

Can confirm… the Marion Parkway protected bike lane is really good! Way to go @DenverDOTI.



How amazing would it be to have a network of protected bike lanes like this all over the city? https://t.co/lNo4rfQuZO pic.twitter.com/RjQGWcglGP — Allen Cowgill (@AllenCowgill) December 24, 2021

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced new details in January 2020 on a plan to rapidly build out 125 miles of new bike lanes over a three-year period.

The move is an effort to make biking in Denver a safer and more comfortable commuting option, DOTI said. Many of the new bike lanes will be considered "high comfort facilities" that provide greater separation between people in cars and on bikes, according to DOTI.

The majority of the bike lanes will be installed by 2023, according to DOTI.