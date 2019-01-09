LITTLETON, Colo. —

A South Metro Fire Rescue truck was involved in a crash Sunday while responding to another accident in Highlands Ranch.

According to a tweet from South Metro, the wreck near South Broadway and County Line Road involved Ladder 12. A spokesperson for the agency said the vehicle's lights and sirens were on when the accident occurred.

No one was injured.

The firefighters were responding to another crash involving two vehicles at East Highlands Ranch Parkway and East Goldsmith Drive. One of the vehicles rolled and landed on its side, requiring extrication of the occupants.

Six people suffered minor injuries in that crash, up from the five mentioned in the tweet, according to a South Metro Fire spokesperson. All the injured parties were transported to hospitals.

Another unit was dispatched to handle this wreck in Ladder 12’s place.

There was no word what caused the crash involving the firetruck. The Littleton Police Department is the lead investigating agency, according to South Metro Fire.

