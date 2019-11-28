CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro firefighters were caught on a doorbell cam doing something kind for a Centennial couple.

Caryl Cox said her husband has been battling a longtime illness and on Tuesday needed an ambulance ride to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue responded, and the crew spent time shoveling the couple's driveway to make it easier for them to leave their home.

Cox said she was grateful for their kindness and compassion.

