Spark from lawnmower causes small fire

South Metro Fire Rescue contained the fire to around a half-acre.

PARKER, Colo. — A small grass fire started around noon Saturday near the Sulphur Gulch Trail in Parker. The fire was just south of Mainstreet near South Parker Road.

South Metro Fire Rescue said a spark from a lawnmower is what started the fire.

Smoke from the brush fire could be seen for miles. A 9NEWS producer out hiking sent in a picture from Red Rocks showing the smoke plume.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the small blaze before it could reach heavier fuels, fire officials said. The fire charred around a half-acre, according to South Metro Fire.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened by the fire, officials said.

While Douglas County and the Denver metro aren't included, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo issued Red Flag Warnings until 8 p.m. on Saturday for the counties of:

El Paso

Pueblo

Huerfano

Las Animas

A Red Flag Warning means there are low relative humidities, gusty winds and warm temperatures. According to NWS, humidity in the warned zones is measuring as low as 9%, and winds would be sustained out of the northwest from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Those conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the NWS.

