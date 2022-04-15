2-alarm fire burns near High Line Canal

One person was injured in a fire at a condo complex off of South Quebec Way near East Colorado Avenue.

DENVER — A condominium building caught fire Friday afternoon off of South Quebec Way near East Colorado Avenue in southeast Denver.

A large smoke plume from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Denver Fire (DFD) said one person suffered significant smoke inhalation and minor burns. The person and was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The person's condition was not immediately available.

One dog died, DFD said, however five other dogs were rescued.

Four units were destroyed in the fire, DFD said.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) was assisting DFD in battling the fire that burned near the High Line Canal Trail. Flames and smoke were visible from the first and second floors of the building, SMFR said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

#DenverFireDepartment is working a second alarm fire with @SouthMetroPIO At 1885 S. Quebec Way. One burn injury is reported and the person was transported by @DHParamedics for evaluation. Crews are working to get to main body of fire. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/R7dsH2ABZk — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) April 15, 2022

WATCH: Raw video from Sky 9 over Denver condo building fire

