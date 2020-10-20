Space force enlistees take oath of office

Space Force is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947.

DENVER — The first group of men and women to enlist directly into the Space Force will take their oath of office Tuesday morning in Denver.

U.S. Space Force Deputy Commander Major General Stephen Whiting, will preside over the historic ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Denver Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).

Also on Tuesday, four additional Space Force enlistees will take their oaths of enlistment in a similar ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland.

The new Space Force enlistees will "ship out" to Air Force Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas, soon after they take their oaths.

The Space Force, which was officially established in December 2019, is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. The 16,000 airmen and civilians that make up the Space Force technically remain part of the Air Force, which previously oversaw offensive operations in space.

Earlier this year, Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn announced a deal that would keep the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs for at least six years.

The Gazette reported that Lamborn said the new agreement came with guidelines for permanently housing the command, which oversees military missions in orbit.

The Pentagon is expected to announce its preferred location for the command in early 2021.

The command must be near military bases with space assets and have high-security facilities security and communications capabilities.

Lamborn says Alabama and Florida are also being considered to house the command following the six-year deal.