1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard

Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard on Saturday morning.

DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard.

DPD said the crash involved two vehicles. One of the drivers of the vehicles, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. The conditions of the second driver are unknown.

The identity of the victim was not released by Denver police.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the crash.

DPD has not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays as police investigate the crash.

