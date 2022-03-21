WATCH: Grass clippings spontaneously combust, cause house fire

A combination of direct sunlight and the right amount of humidity were contributing factors, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

PARKER, Colo. — A house fire was sparked by spontaneous combustion Sunday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

SMFR posted video of thick black smoke coming from the side of the home in the 12100 block of Glasgow Court as crews arrived on scene.

Investigators determined the fire started when grass clippings in a lawn mower bag next to the home spontaneously combusted.

SMFR said the direct sunlight and the right amount of humidity were contributing factors to the spontaneous combustion.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs and a car were rescued from inside the home, and were doing alright after receiving oxygen. A second cat remains unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental, SMFR said.

Earlier this evening Firefighters rescued 2 dogs and 1 cat from inside the home, two of them were treated with oxygen and they’re all doing well. A second cat is unaccounted for but Investigators are on scene and will continue to look for it. pic.twitter.com/MzUEpWacFd — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 21, 2022

