Body recovered from St. Mary's Lake after July 4 drowning

A caller reported that a man who was 19 or 20 years old dived into the lake and never resurfaced, Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said.

ST MARY'S, Colorado — A body was recovered from St Mary's Lake, just south of St. Mary's Glacier, after reports of a swimmer who did not resurface Saturday, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO said a caller reported about 2:20 p.m. that a 19- or 20-year-old man dived into the lake and didn't resurface.

A body was recovered after roughly an hour of searching, CCSO said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and will be identified after next of kin is notified.

Clear Creek Fire Authority and EMS, Alpine Rescue Team and West Metro Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted with search efforts.

St. Mary's Lake is about 45 miles west of downtown Denver, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown. The trail to the lake and the glacier is popular with hikers.