FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A staff member at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City was killed Wednesday in some type of accident while on duty, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Corrections.

That spokesperson said the incident was still under investigation and that no other details would be provided.

"I am deeply saddened to announce that today a staff member from the Fremont Correctional Facility was killed in an accident while on duty," executive director Dean Williams in a statement.

"Our DOC family is devastated by this loss, and we are praying for all of this staff member's loved ones. Our primary focus at this time will be supporting the staff member's family and our DOC team as we navigate this tragedy together."

The employee's name is not being released until family members can be notified.

Cañon City is about 115 miles south of Denver.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS