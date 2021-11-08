Districts offer incentives to help hire teachers and staff for the upcoming school year

Staffing shortages in Colorado schools were a problem before the pandemic, but COVID didn't help.

COLORADO, USA — Staffing shortages in schools were a problem before the pandemic, but COVID-19 didn't help. Educators say filling positions is still a big concern as students come back to campus.

One district is planning to offer incentives to try and hire more staff.

"Anecdotally we are seeing more districts that have openings as we start the school year than we normally do," said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association.

Baca-Oehlert said some districts are finding success filling positions. Others are struggling.

"I think COVID-19 played a significant role in staffing shortages," she said. "It was the one thing that told people I am going to retire sooner than I thought. I am going to make a shift in my career."

In February of 2020, the Colorado Education Association sent out a survey to its members to find out how many of them planned to retire or resign at the end of the school year. Baca-Oehlert said 40% said they intended to.

It's going to take some time for the Colorado Education Association to figure out just how many districts started the school year with unfilled spots.

"When we have positions that go unfilled, that will impact students," said Baca-Oehlert.

Some openings for positions, like a custodian, at Denver Public Schools are the highest they've ever been. That district said it's planning to roll out new incentives soon to hire more employees.

"The tight labor market is making the work of hiring employees more challenging right now," said a spokesperson.

The district is working to fill hundreds of positions, including 120 spots for teachers, 100 for custodians and 59 for bus drivers.

"The majority of our positions work Monday through Friday with no nights and weekends, and have most holidays off," said a DPS spokesperson. "Many of our positions will be offering bonuses for attendance, and, again, we are working to identify more opportunities for additional incentives."

Boulder Valley School District is ok with teachers and nurses. Randy Barber said they're having trouble hiring more bus drivers and cafeteria staff.