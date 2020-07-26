x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

local

Results of second round of voting for Stapleton name change announced

One round of voting remains to decide between the finalists: Central Park and Skyview.

DENVER — Two names have emerged as finalists to be the new name for Denver's Stapleton neighborhood: Central Park and Skyview.

The names are the result of two rounds of voting that narrowed down a field that started with nine names. 

Here's the original list:

  • Central Park
  • Mosley 
  • Skyview
  • Concourse
  • Park Central
  • Meadowlark
  • Randolph
  • Tailwinds
  • Peterson

The first round of voting eliminated Park Central, Meadowlark, Randolph, Tailwinds and Peterson from the list. The second round, which ended at 2 p.m. Friday, eliminated Concourse and Mosley.

The neighborhood was named after former Denver mayor Benjamin Stapleton, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Past efforts to change the name were unsuccessful, but the Black Lives Matter movement renewed the efforts for a name change.

RELATED: Here are the 9 finalists for the Stapleton neighborhood’s new name

RELATED: Community association 'taking steps' to remove Stapleton name from neighborhood

The third and final round of voting will take place from Sunday through 2 p.m. July 30, and the winner will be announced Aug. 1. More information about the voting process can be found here.

>>> The video above is about a rally celebrating the decision to change the neighborhood's name.

Only individuals over 18 years old who own or rent a home in Stapleton are eligible to vote.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Protests in Denver 