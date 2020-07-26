Results of second round of voting for Stapleton name change announced

One round of voting remains to decide between the finalists: Central Park and Skyview.

DENVER — Two names have emerged as finalists to be the new name for Denver's Stapleton neighborhood: Central Park and Skyview.

The names are the result of two rounds of voting that narrowed down a field that started with nine names.

Here's the original list:

Central Park

Mosley

Skyview

Concourse

Park Central

Meadowlark

Randolph

Tailwinds

Peterson

The first round of voting eliminated Park Central, Meadowlark, Randolph, Tailwinds and Peterson from the list. The second round, which ended at 2 p.m. Friday, eliminated Concourse and Mosley.

The neighborhood was named after former Denver mayor Benjamin Stapleton, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Past efforts to change the name were unsuccessful, but the Black Lives Matter movement renewed the efforts for a name change.

The third and final round of voting will take place from Sunday through 2 p.m. July 30, and the winner will be announced Aug. 1. More information about the voting process can be found here.

>>> The video above is about a rally celebrating the decision to change the neighborhood's name.

Only individuals over 18 years old who own or rent a home in Stapleton are eligible to vote.