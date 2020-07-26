Results of second round of voting for Stapleton name change announced

DENVER — Two names have emerged as finalists to be the new name for Denver's Stapleton neighborhood: Central Park and Skyview.
The names are the result of two rounds of voting that narrowed down a field that started with nine names.
Here's the original list:
- Central Park
- Mosley
- Skyview
- Concourse
- Park Central
- Meadowlark
- Randolph
- Tailwinds
- Peterson
The first round of voting eliminated Park Central, Meadowlark, Randolph, Tailwinds and Peterson from the list. The second round, which ended at 2 p.m. Friday, eliminated Concourse and Mosley.
The neighborhood was named after former Denver mayor Benjamin Stapleton, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. Past efforts to change the name were unsuccessful, but the Black Lives Matter movement renewed the efforts for a name change.
The third and final round of voting will take place from Sunday through 2 p.m. July 30, and the winner will be announced Aug. 1. More information about the voting process can be found here.
>>> The video above is about a rally celebrating the decision to change the neighborhood's name.
Only individuals over 18 years old who own or rent a home in Stapleton are eligible to vote.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Protests in Denver