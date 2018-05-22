The name of Denver's KKK-connected former mayor - Benjamin Stapleton - will remain part of a neighborhood association.

Last week, the Stapleton United Neighbors voted on whether to keep Stapleton or change its name to Central Park United Neighbors.

Fifty eight percent of people voted for the change, which is about 8 percent short of the bar to change the name.

Activists have been trying to strip Stapleton's name off the neighborhood, schools and community organizations.

Denver's former, five-time mayor's name appears on the roster of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Stapleton neighborhood bears his name because Denver Municipal Airport was built during his terms, which was later expanded and renamed Stapleton International Airport.

When the airport moved and became Denver International Airport, the Stapleton name stuck with the neighborhood of the former airport.

