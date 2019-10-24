DENVER — Need your java jolt delivered? Starbucks wants your business.

Starbucks Coffee Co. (Nasdaq: SBUX) said Monday it has rolled out the latest expansion of its Starbucks Delivers service to five U.S. markets, including Denver.

The Seattle-based restaurant and retail giant said it also would expand the service to Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix and New Jersey, as well as further expansion in the New York metro area.

The delivery program launched as partnership with Uber Eats in late 2018, and with the latest expansion is available in six major U.S. markets, with more cities to be added through early 2020.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Lockheed Martin joins Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman in bid to build NASA moon lander

RELATED: 3-building luxury ranch set on 72 acres in Colorado's mountains heads to auction

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS