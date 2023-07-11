Emaciated dog found along Colorado trail, reward offered to find owner

Denver Animal Protection is looking for the owners of the dog that was found near Sanderson Gulch Trail on Thursday.

DENVER — Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is searching for the owner of a dog that was found along a Denver trail on Thursday.

Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) said in a news release Tuesday that the emaciated dog was found lying in the grass near the stream of Sanderson Gulch Trail. That's close to the intersection of West Gunnison Place and South Zuni Street. The dog is a young, gray-and-white pit bull mix.

Anyone with information about this animal is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

