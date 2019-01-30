DENVER — While Colorado Gov. Jared Polis may favor an income tax rate reduction — which he mentioned in his Jan. 10 State of the State address — state Democrats, especially those on the Senate Finance Committee, don't appear to be singing the same song.

On Jan. 17, Polis, under his personal Twitter account, thanked the Republican sponsors of a bill that would lower the individual and corporate income tax rate from 4.63 percent to 4.49 percent.

RELATED: Colorado House panel OKs bill to treat autism with medical marijuana

"Thank you, @JerrySonnenberg and @RepRodPelton, for offering tax relief for ALL Coloradans. I look forward to working with you to achieve even lower rate than 4.49%, coming up w/agreeable ways to reduce tax expenditures to ensure revenue neutrality," Polis tweeted.

But Polis didn't extend that support to the hearing Tuesday on Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Republican Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling and Republican Rep. Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells. No one showed up to testify in favor of it, including anyone from the Polis administration. The Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines to kill Sonnenberg's bill.

RELATED: Polis creates new health care office, punts questions on DPS teachers strike

The bill would have cost the state $280 million in reduced revenue in fiscal year 2019-20, a price tag opponents said would result in cuts to higher education or K-12 when the next recession hits.

> Click/tap here to continue reading this on Colorado Politics.