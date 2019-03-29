DENVER — The state of Colorado has suspended the medical license of the Denver-area doctor who is accused of uploading scores of images of child pornography, according to the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

Dr. Justin Bowen Neisler's license was suspended on Thursday, a day after federal court documents were made public. After reviewing those documents, a Colorado Medical Board panel determined that he violated the Medical Practice Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged Neisler, 31, with transportation of child pornography following his arrest on March 13. He was accused of uploading sexually explicit videos and photos of children onto a social media platform. Some of the images include depictions of sex involving adults and children, according to court documents.

“The defendant, a doctor, admitted to surreptitiously videotaping naked males as young as eleven years old during physical examinations,” federal Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak wrote in the document. “… A review of these videos reflected that the defendant appeared to gain sexual gratification from the examinations.”

Neisler was fired from his position as a resident at St. Anthony Family Medicine – 84th, located at 2551 W. 84th Ave., in Westminster, following his arrest.

In a statement, Centura Health spokeswoman Wendy Forbes, said St. Anthony’s officials were “deeply disturbed and saddened that one of our former physicians … has been charged with crimes related to transportation of child pornography.”

The investigation is ongoing and potentially includes “other federal criminal child exploitation offenses, including the production of child pornography,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado.

When investigators raided his Denver apartment earlier this month, they took multiple computer storage devices and several cameras, according to court documents. Investigators also took a "spy pen camera instruction manual," court documents say.

According to a search warrant obtained by 9Wants to Know, the investigation began in October when officials at Tumblr, a blogging and photo-sharing website, reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a subscriber had “uploaded sexually explicit videos and/or images of children onto a webpage.”

That tip also provided investigators with an e-mail address linked to the subscriber.

More tips came in the following months. One on Nov. 2 to Colorado Springs police reported “32 images and/or videos of child pornography” had been uploaded by a user with the same e-mail address, according to the warrant.

By early January, according to the document, investigators had identified Neisler as the subscriber with that e-mail address.

In the search of Neisler’s Denver apartment, FBI agents took computer hard drives, data cards, and cameras.

This article draws upon the previous reporting by 9Wants To Knows reporter Kevin Vaughan.

