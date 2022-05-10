Cyberattack takes down state web portal homepage

A temporary Colorado.gov has been set up to direct Coloradans to the most common online state services.

DENVER — The homepage of the Colorado government's web portal is offline after a cyberattack by what state officials said was an "anonymous suspected foreign actor" who targeted state government services and websites across the country.

A temporary Colorado.gov has been set up to direct Coloradans to the most common online state services, according to a release.

All other State of Colorado websites and essential state government services are online and available, the release said.

The Governor's Office of Information Technology and the State Emergency Operations Center is now working with state and federal partners to restore access to the homepage, according to the release. Security measures are also being taken to ensure that state websites and services are not affected.

There is no estimated timeline for bringing Colorado.gov back online.

