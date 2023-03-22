Statements from public officials on East High School shooting

Denver Police said two staff members were shot on Wednesday morning at East High School.

DENVER — Two staff members at a Denver school were in the hospital after a 17-year-old opened fire at them on Wednesday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) was called to East High School for two people that had been shot. Police said a student shot the staff member in an office area--- away from students.

Denver Public School Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero, DPD Chief Ron Thomas, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the school to address the public.

"I'm deeply sorry that we're here," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero. "I really really feel that we shouldn't be here, but here we are."

As more news comes out about the investigation, Colorado public officials are voicing their opinions on the situation.

Below is a list of statements from public officials:

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock:

My statement regarding today's shooting at East High School. pic.twitter.com/JThY5N9ryc — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 22, 2023

Colorado Governor Jared Polis:

U.S. Senator for Colorado, Michael Bennet:

I'm saddened to hear about two staff members who were shot at East High School. I'm thinking of the kids, parents, teachers, and staff at East, and the entire Denver community at this time.



No one should have to live with the daily fear of gun violence like this. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 22, 2023

Boulder Valley School District:

Our hearts are with the Denver Public Schools as they respond to another shooting at East High School. Based on news reports, it appears that two staff members from the school were injured. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) March 22, 2023

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette:

“We can’t continue to live like this. We have to do more to protect our schools and community from gun violence. As a society, we have to find a way to come together to prevent these tragedies from occurring and curb the scourge of gun violence that’s devastating our communities. And we have to do it now. Enough is enough.”

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser:

Students and faculty should be able to learn and teach without the fear of gun violence in their schools. We hold in our hearts the shooting victims and all of the East High School community and hope the shooter is apprehended soon and held accountable. https://t.co/apKPxdGZuG — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) March 22, 2023

