Some Steamboat Springs residents say they haven't received mail for weeks

USPS said that the loss of commitments from two highway contract carriers exacerbated the delivery delays.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Residents in Steamboat Springs said that for several weeks now, they have not been receiving their mail.

James Boxrud, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, said the post office in Steamboat Springs is short-staffed by as much as half. USPS employees from across Colorado are being sent in to assist in getting mail and package delivery caught up in the mountain town.

"We know we have not met service expectations of the community and are working hard to restore the respect of the public," Boxrud said.

He said USPS has been aggressively working to hire clerks and carriers and that the staffing challenges aren't unique to Steamboat Springs.

"The advent of the pandemic, the increase of consumer use of ordering necessities online and the national employment challenges have exacerbated this for many communities," he said. "We will continue flexing our available resources and augmenting from the surrounding region to help with the workload."

USPS also said the agency lost commitments from two highway contract carriers, which has contributed to delivery delays. The remaining carriers are working to fill the gap until the positions can be permanently filled, he said.

Shannon Dillard, a resident in Steamboat Springs, said that she first noticed the issue after her regular postal driver quit his job.

"His last day was a week ago," Dillard said. "So that was the last time I received my mail. I knew he was leaving. I was fully aware of that. And there was supposed to be another contract driver to assume his position. That contract driver quit before he ever even started."

Other residents have been waiting even longer. Another resident, Angela Cowan, said she hasn't received her mail in more than two months.

"I personally am affected, as the mail has my payments from clients," Cowan said. "So I have no way to receive payment now. One lady could not pick up her baby formula."

With two employees arriving to help in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, USPS said they're hopeful to be caught up by Saturday at the earliest and by early next week at the latest.

