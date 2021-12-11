46-year-old man dies in small plane crash near Steamboat Springs, police say

Police said the man was flying from Cody, Wyoming, to Steamboat Springs when the plane crashed.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Routt County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) said a man is dead after his plane crashed west of downtown Steamboat Springs on Friday night.

He was the only passenger on the plane, said RCSO.

According to RCSO undersheriff Doug Sherar, the man was flying from Cody, Wyoming, to Steamboat Springs when his plane crashed. The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation, said police.

Sherar told 9NEWS that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is heading to the crash site on Saturday afternoon to see what led up to the crash.

Police said the man was a 46-years-old man who lived in Steamboat Springs but had not released his name.

