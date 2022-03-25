Colorado woman dies during multi-day rafting trip through Grand Canyon

Mary Kelley was on day nine of a multi-day private rafting tour on the Colorado River when she fell into the water.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A 68-year-old woman from Steamboat Springs died Thursday after she fell into the water near the Hance Rapid on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, the park service said.

Around 11:15 a.m., park officials were alerted about an emergency by a personal locator beacon from a non-commercial river trip. Shortly after, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report that CPR was in progress.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Mary Kelley, who was on day nine of a multi-day private rafting tour, fell into the water near mile 77 of the river. Members of her group pulled her from the water and began CPR.

Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter but additional resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, according to NPS.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

