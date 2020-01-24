HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The security guard who shot and wounded two students at STEM School Highlands Ranch during a deadly shooting at the school last May "acted in compliance with applicable law" even though he was prohibited from carrying a gun at the school as part of his employment contract, a statement from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says.

As a result of the investigation by the 4th Judicial DA into his alleged improper use of a weapon on school grounds, Shamson Sundara will enter into an adult diversion program and take part in a restorative justice forum with the victims.

The 4th Judicial DA was tasked with investigating Sundara's action during the May 7, 2019 shooting at the school that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo.

Eight others were shot and it was previously reported that one of them was shot by a private security guard, identified as Sundara.

The DA's report released Friday concluded that, in fact, Sundara shot two students after he detained and disarmed one of the alleged shooters in the school hallway, possibly preventing further injury and loss of life.

Just after detaining that suspect, the DA's report says Sundara saw a person dressed in street clothes around the corner of the hallway and spotted the muzzle of a gun.

Sundara fired two shots in the direction of the gun. Both shots missed the person, who turned out to be a law enforcement officer; however, they went through the wall of a classroom where students were gathered.

Two students were struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. As soon as the law enforcement officers identified themselves, Sundara immediately and fully complied with their commands, the DA's office said.

According to an employment contract with the school, Sundara was prohibited from carrying a weapon on the school grounds.

Colorado law allows for deadly force to be used if the person has reasonable grounds to believe they or another person is in imminent danger of being killed or of receiving great bodily injury.

Although it was illegal for him to have a gun on the premises, the DA determined that his actions were in compliance with applicable law.

As part of the agreement reached with input from the injured victims, their families, law enforcement and the Douglas County School District, Sundara will also complete 50 hours of community service.

He also agreed to comply with any conditions required by the court. If he complies with all of the terms and conditions, the diversion will be closed.

Two students have been charged in the shooting — Devon Erickson, 19, and Alec McKinney, 16. The two suspects are each charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and charges including arson, burglary, theft, weapons possession, criminal mischief, interference with a school and reckless endangerment.

