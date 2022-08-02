Storytellers: Colorado fan goes for a Star Wars world record

Brack Lee is on a quest to wear a different Star Wars shirt each day for a year from May 2021 to May 2022.

ERIE, Colo. — Throughout the house of Brack Lee are signs of an enthusiastic Star Wars fan and a patient wife of 22 years.

"One of my groomsmen, you know, raised a glass and said, 'Here's to Beth Lee and her new, giant Star Wars collection,'" Brack said.

From the top floor to the basement of Lee's home in Erie, hundreds of action figures, spaceships and life-like statues sit. That includes a wall lined with replicas of various lightsabers used by the likes of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Rey.

"I did an inventory for him," said Beth Lee, Brack's wife. "I had 17 Excel pages of stuff and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, how are we going to fit this anywhere.'"

But out of all the displays he has, Brack's latest idea is about all the displays he wears.

"Over 400 various Star Wars shirts," he said. "And it kind of just got out of control."

What started out as an homage to his love of George Lucas' science-fiction universe is now a mission. Brack is in the middle of an effort to wear a different Star Wars shirt each day from May 2021 through May 2022 in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first Star Wars movie's release.

"My plan is to go 365 days from anniversary to anniversary, but that leads right up to a Star Wars convention," Brack said. "What am I gonna wear at a Star Wars convention if not a Star Wars shirt?"

During holidays and special occasions, Brack finds ways to continue his streak with Star Wars polos and button-downs.

"At first, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, does he have to wear another Star Wars shirt,'" Beth admitted. "Then, it kind of became endearing and it's more like, it's just like who he is."

In February, Brack hit more than 250 days in a row and counting.

"So, I wear each one of these and post up to my Instagram or Facebook pages each day," Brack said.

Fans from all over the world are following the endeavor, he said.

"I'm attempting a record," he said. "I don't know if it's been done before."

He plans to contact Guinness World Records to try to have his streak verified.

"Doing silly things is gonna keep you young," Brack said "Making people smile is gonna keep you young."

He is strict with documenting a different shirt each day, and he said it has to actually qualify as a shirt.

"Star Wars polo shirts, or it could be a T-shirt," Brack said. "It could be a sweatshirt, unless it zips up. If it zips up, that's a jacket."

At some point, he will run out of Star Wars shirts.

"Yeah, there will be that day," he admitted. "I don't know what I'll wear."

Whatever he puts on will be welcomed by his patient wife.

"The day that he wears a different shirt, I'm probably gonna take a lot of selfies with him," Beth said.

