Pro skater brings skate park to hometown of Salida

After making it big in California and skating in competitions around the world, Derek Scott wanted to give kids in his hometown the chance to skate like pros.

SALIDA, Colo. — Progress takes time. Derek Scott learned that in a graffiti-covered skate park in Salida.

But even this pro skater realizes his sport has never been big in this town.

"We're known for the Arkansas River. It's a huge rafting town," Scott said.

Tucked away between some of Colorado's highest peaks, the old skate park in Salida never stood out.

But just like his skills, Scott's hometown is growing.

After making it big in California and skating in competitions around the world, he wanted to come home and give kids in his hometown the chance to skate like pros.

And so he funded, planned and built a skatepark that would do just that.

A hole in the ground and a piece of wood took Scott a long way. Now, the future pros have a place to grow here.

"A skateboard has taken me all around the world," Scott said. "It's created a life for me. I want the youth here and the people around my area to know what this little piece of wood can do for you. It's an escape and it's a passion. Even when I'm most down that I've ever been, I've picked up the skateboard and I've been able to clear my conscience. When I'm on this thing, there's nothing else I'm thinking about other than skateboarding. There's nothing else that's on my mind."

Scott skates in competitions all around the world on the pro tour. He hopes to bring professional skate events to Salida in the future, and host them at the new skate park.