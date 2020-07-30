WATCH LIVE: 16-story silo on fire at Coors Brewery in Golden

Crews are working to extinguish a fire on the property of the Coors Brewery in Golden.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 16-story silo fire was reported at the Molson Coors Brewery property Thursday morning.

Crews are trying to attack wood planks on the top floor of the silo that are burning, according to Golden Fire Department spokesperson Karlyn Tilley

Smoke could be seen on the Coors property around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Tilley said there is no further information at this time.

The Coors Brewery property is located at 311 10th St. in Golden.

This story is developing and will be updated.