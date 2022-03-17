Young student artists take the spotlight at Denver Art Museum

The Scholastic Art Showcase gives the best young artists in Colorado the chance to inspire other students around the state.

DENVER — The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is home to works of art created by some of the most famous artists in history. Now it’s also displaying paintings, drawings and sculptures from artists you probably haven’t heard of yet.

In a space filled with names like Van Gogh and Monet, students visiting the DAM first see works by people like Katelyn, Calvin and Asia.

"I am in the 11th grade," said Asia Thunderhawk, one of the artists whose work is being featured in the museum's new Scholastic Art Showcase. "I am 16 years old."

The new art showcase in the Wonderscape part of the museum puts students in the spotlight, so that other students can be inspired.

"It’s really cool to see young kids look at my art," said Katelyn Kelso, a 16-year-old artist. "I was definitely really, really inspired by things like this growing up."

The Scholastic Art and Writing Award Showcase runs through March 31 at the art museum. More than 3,000 artists in middle and high school submitted their work with only 100 works chosen to be displayed.

The student-art exhibit is the first place touring students on field-trips to the museum stop to and look at works of art.

"Being able to see artists who are the same age really inspires students," said Erica Richard with the DAM. "It’s a chance for students to really see their art work in the museum."

An exhibit that focuses on artists you haven’t heard of – artists the world needs to see.

"I’m just so honored," said Calvin Boal, a 14-year-old artist whose work is featured in the exhibit. "I love where I am and I love where I’m going to be. I’m really proud of what’s happened and I’m excited to see what happens next."