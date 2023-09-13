Erie school said students who ingested 'illegal substance' are all OK

Meadowlark School was placed on a "hold" while first responders and medical personnel evaluated the affected students and said that everyone was OK.

ERIE, Colo. — A school in Erie was on pause Tuesday after students may have ingested something illegal.

Boulder Valley School District said they put Meadowlark School in Erie on a "hold" because of a "medical situation involving a number of students."

The school said it activated Meadowlark's Emergency Response Team and called first responders and district security. Paramedics said all of the students involved were all going to be OK.

A letter sent home to the school's families said, "It appears that the students involved may have ingested an illegal substance while on school property."

The district did not say what the illegal substance was.

The letter explained that a "hold" is when there is no danger to students, but they are asked to clear the hallways and stay in their learning communities to allow staff to address the situation.

The school said the students will face disciplinary action and possible legal consequences and reminded current students of the Student Code of Conduct – stressing that any possession or use of drugs on campus will be investigated.

The school's principal assembled all students to reinforce student safety after the incident and praised the students who reported the incident to adults at the school.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.