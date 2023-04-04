Students return to East High after shooting that injured 2 administrators

Parents still have a lot of questions about Denver Public Schools' long-term plans to keep students safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver East High School students are going back to school on Wednesday after a classmate shot two school deans on March 22.

Many families still don't feel better about 'safety plans' which allow certain students to attend school once they're searched. Some parents are even calling for school board members to resign.

"He's nervous," said Heather Lamm about her son whose a senior at East High.

Lamm said he's going back to school on Wednesday to finish his last year but it isn't easy for him.

"Ever since even the swatting incident in the fall I think it is nerve-racking for all of these kids to go into a school," said Lamm.

East High families continue to ask questions about safety plans moving forward. Lamm isn't satisfied with the answers parents are getting after the shooting two weeks ago. Sources told 9NEWS the student who shot the school deans was removed by another district in 2021 following a weapons violation.

"I personally believe one of the major things that has to happen is an entire leadership change at DPS," she said.

She and a group of parents took action online. They created a website to call for the resignation of the entire school board.

"The DPS Board has abdicated its most basic duty: keeping students and staff safe," the website says.

Concerns about the safety of students filled the auditorium at East High on Monday night. At a community meeting administrators, district leaders and police were overwhelmed with hundreds of questions from families.

"How many students at East have safety plans?" asked a parent.

Another asked, "Can we stop wasting time speaking about student IDs and talk about why Austin was allowed to attend East?"

Many wondered why none of the school board members were present at the meeting.

Auon'tai Anderson, vice president of the DPS School Board, said on Twitter Monday night that he didn't know about the meeting and was not invited.

In a longer statement posted on Tuesday morning, Anderson said "As a Board member, I share your desire for transparency and clear communication during this difficult time. I also have a sibling that attends East, and this is a personal issue for my family and me."

Moving forward, all students district-wide will be required to have their student ID on them or displayed. A district spokesperson said they're also looking at possible options for a "weapon-detection system."