2 men drown in Summit County

The victims' identities will be released by the Summit County coroner.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Two men drowned Thursday night in Dillon Reservoir.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they were called to the Heaton Bay Campground at 7:20 p.m. for a report of two men driving drunk through the campground.

Deputies found the vehicle the men were reported in, but the men were not found. Deputies searched for more than an hour within the campground and by a boat on the lake.

A little while later, the Sheriff's Office was called back to the campground after someone found two folded piles of clothes and some personal items along the beach.

Deputies again began searching the beach, campground and the nearby area, but still did not find the men. The camp host and deputies agreed on a plan in case the men returned overnight. Deputies also formed a more detailed plan to search the lake Friday during the daylight.

Crews returned Friday morning and began searching the campground with the help of drones and the lake using divers and underwater remote-operated vehicles.

About 1 p.m. Friday, the men's bodies were found in the lake in about 15 feet of water around 100 feet off shore from where they left their clothes.

The Summit County coroner's office will release the men's identities after their families have been notified.

