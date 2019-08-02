SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Rolling 30-minute power outages forced some schools and ski resorts in Summit County to close Friday morning.

Approximately 17,000 Xcel Energy customers will see the electric outages - or brown outs - in Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Dillon and Keystone, according to Xcel Energy.

In a statement provided to the Town of Breckenridge, Xcel Energy says they have "detected an issue with a natural gas line" and crews are working to isolate the issue.

Summit School District has canceled elementary school Friday due to the power outages in the county.

Currently Summit County Middle School, Snowy Peaks and Summit County High School are in session.

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort also closed Friday morning.

Xcel Energy says that if you detect a sulfur or “rotten egg” smell inside your home, it could be the odorant put in natural gas to help detect leaks. If you notice that smell, leave your home immediately and call 1-800-895-2999 or in an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Current outage information can be found at XcelEnergy.com.

This story is developing and 9NEWS will update as we learn more information.

Xcel Energy map of the 20 outage orders affecting 17,672 customers as of as of 9:07 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Xcel Energy