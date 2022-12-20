Colorado judge resigns days after courtroom tirade that followed monthlong suspension

District Judge Mark Thompson resigned from the bench, the Colorado Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County district court judge who recently launched into a courtroom tirade just two days after returning from a mandated suspension and anger-management counseling has resigned.

District Judge Mark Thompson resigned from the bench, the Colorado Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday, following a Denver Gazette account of how the judge repeatedly tore into a pair of lawyers involved in a civil lawsuit before him a month ago.

"I apologize for the short notice, but personal circumstances leave me no alternative," Thompson wrote in a resignation letter to Chief Justice Brian Boatright on Dec. 18. Thompson said his term would end Friday, Jan. 13.

Thompson also wrote 5th Judicial District Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman, who replaced Thompson earlier this year, and said that he would "not conduct any hearings or conferences prior to my retirement," but rather handle only in-chambers paperwork.

