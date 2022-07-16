Paddle boarder missing after storm knocks him off board

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is using an underwater drone and other equipment to search Dillon Reservoir.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A paddle boarder is missing after a microburst blew him off of his board into Dillon Reservoir Saturday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said that the missing man, who is believed to have drowned, came to the lake from the Front Range to paddle board with his friends.

The group told the sheriff's office that at around 2 p.m. they saw the storm approaching and that they began heading back toward Dillon Marina, but the storm came up over them too quickly.

The rain and winds from the microburst created waves on the reservoir, and separated the group of paddle boarders, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office the missing man had a personal floatation device strapped to his board, but he was not wearing it.

The incident happened between the Dillon Marina and the Roberts Tunnel shoreline, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said its Special Operations Section, including their Rangers who were already on the lake, responded and began looking for the man at the last spot he was seen in the water as well as the shoreline.

The sheriff's office, Summit County Water Rescue Team and Summit County Rescue Group are continuing the search using equipment that includes side scanner sonar and an underwater drone.

“This is a tragic event. I have complete confidence in the professionals conducting this operation and that our search we will be successful," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. "I would ask that people be respectful and remain clear of the area being searched.”

Colorado State Parks have also been called into to assist.

