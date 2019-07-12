COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Summit Fire and EMS firefighter died Saturday morning after falling from the rooftop of a five-story condominium in Copper Mountain while battling a fire.

The Summit Fire Department said 46-year-old Ken Jones, a 20-year fire veteran, climbed to the roof to find access to the fire reported before 2 a.m. at the Bridge End condominium building at 860 Copper Road.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a firefighter’s firefighter,” said Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino. “He’s been a valued member of our family for many years.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is investigating the cause of the fall and the fire.

Fire officials said no foul play is suspected.

This is Summit Fire and EMS's first firefighter fatality in the fire department's history, authorities said.

