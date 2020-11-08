The sunflower fields are pretty, but stepping foot on the farms that grow them could get you a $750 fine

Area farmers and residents complain about destroyed crops and littering; trespassers could face jail time or a $750 fine.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The sunflower fields in Adams County attract people from around the state to take in the sights of the rolling fields of the happy flowers, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has a warning for those who stop to smell – or photograph – the flowers.

"This time of year, some Adams County farmers have beautiful sunflower fields. These rolling fields of yellow and green are inviting to photographers, families, and those seeking some quiet time away from the city," ACSO said in a news release.

The Sheriff's Office said while the act of visiting these fields seems harmless, it's extremely detrimental to the farming community and to residents of those areas.

ACSO said they have received countless complaints from area farmers and residents, who have complained about their destroyed sunflower crops, drivers committing numerous traffic violations and littering in the area.

"We have received reports of people driving through sunflower crops as well as walking through sunflower fields. Farmers rely on crops, such as sunflowers, to earn a living and to supply local bees an area to pollinate," the release says.

The Sheriff's Office reminded everyone that the sunflower fields are private property. ACSO said it's a crime to go onto other people’s property, even if there are no signs that prohibit trespassing.

Criminal trespass carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $750 fine and all traffic laws are still in place.

"Be responsible when taking photos, obey all traffic laws, and pick up after yourselves. Do your part by respecting and preserving the beauty of rural Adams County," ACSO said.