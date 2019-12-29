CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers of a safety closure on eastbound Interstate 70 due to sun glare.

In a tweet Sunday morning, CDOT said the closure is between Exit 244 at U.S. 6 and Exit 248 Beaver Brook at Floyd Hill.

Drivers are advised to use Exit 244 to U.S. 6, then to U.S. 40, and back to eastbound I-70, CDOT said.

