DENVER — A global survey has rated Denver International Airport the best airport in America.

According to a release from DIA, the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards were announced in London Wednesday. The awards are determined by a survey of customers from more than 100 countries who have used more than 550 airports.

The survey evaluates travelers' experiences across check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security/immigration, and departures, according to the release.

DIA was also rated the second-best airport in North America (after Vancouver) and the seventh-best regional airport in the world.

