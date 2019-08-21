LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at Belmar Park on Aug. 15.

The Lakewood Police Department said the suspect, who was only identified as a man, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear if he knew the victim, identified as 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick, or what investigators believe motivated the crime.

Sandvick’s body was found near the Belmar Library at 555 S. Allison Parkway. Officers said they later determined he had been stabbed to death near the firefighter memorial in Belmar Park.

RELATED: 2 men stabbed to death at Lakewood's Belmar Park

The morning after Sandvick’s body was found, a second man called police and said he had been walking in Belmar Park with a friend when an unknown suspect began stabbing him, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

That victim died in the hospital a few days later, and has not been identified.

In a short news release about his arrest, police did not say if the man in custody is considered a suspect in the second stabbing.

Police did say they expect to release additional information Wednesday afternoon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS