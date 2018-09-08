EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Sheriff's deputies have identified the suspect in a gruesome animal neglect cast from earlier this week.

Mindy Danskin, 39, has been arrested is facing charges of felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals as well as several misdemeanors related to neglect and mistreatment of animals.

While executing a search warrant earlier this week, deputies found three dead dogs and several emaciated horses at a property in the 7700 block of Stockholm Grove Road near the El Paso and Douglas counties line.

Seven horses were seized and taken to a nearby boarding facility to be cared for.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The dogs were being sent to a lab to have necropsies performed to find out how they died.

Deputies with the Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit served the search warrant in reference to an ongoing investigation into criminally neglected horses.

