ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police shot a 26-year-old woman last Wednesday after she attempted to run over officers while fleeing a scene, according to a press release from the department.

The Englewood Police Department on Tuesday identified that suspect as Chayley Nicole Tolin. Tolin has since been released from the hospital and was jailed at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of criminal attempt, first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to the department's release.

Englewood police officers first responded to the parking garage in the 600 block of East Hampden Avenue across from Swedish Medical Center around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in response to a reported occupied stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, officers located the stolen vehicle. Two people were inside at the time.

That's when police said Tolin attempted to drive over officers when fleeing the scene.

James Helms, 35, was taken into custody during the incident and was jailed at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant, according to Englewood police. He does not have any additional charges relating to this incident and was a passenger in the vehicle that Tolin was driving, police said.

The Englewood Police Department did not specify whether it was one or more officers who shot Tolin, but did say in the release that "officer(s)" have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation -- standard protocol among police departments.

The investigation has been turned over to the 18th Judicial District Critical Response Team.

