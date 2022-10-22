Larimer County deputy shoots suspect carrying knife toward officers

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A suspect is in the hospital after a deputy shot them after attempting to make a traffic stop in Larimer County.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown.

Officers said the vehicle did not stop and fled the area going northbound on Frontage Road at a high rate of speed. LCSO said as the suspect was driving towards a roundabout at Highway 402, officers executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Maneuver).

The suspect's vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop, LCSO said.

Officers said the suspect, an adult male, exited the vehicle and made his way toward officers carrying a knife, despite multiple orders to stop.

An LCSO deputy then fired their weapon, hitting the suspect, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated and the Loveland Police Department will be leading this investigation.

