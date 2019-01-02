FREDERICK, Colo. — A suspicious package was left in front of the Frederick Police Department on Thursday evening and now police are trying to track down who left it there.

At about 4 p.m., a man dressed in all black was seen walking up to the front doors of the police department. He then set the backpack down and quickly ran away, police said.

Out of caution, businesses across the street were evacuated, according to a news release from the town.

Frederick Police Department

Fifth Street was closed between Locust and Oak streets for a few hours.

Town officials said the Weld County Regional Bomb Squad investigated and deemed the package was not a threat.

Officials said there's no threat to the public, but a criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Frederick Police at 720-382-5700.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS