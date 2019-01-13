FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An armed suspect who was originally thought to have been shot by police died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that Fort Collins Police shot and injured Joshua Moore, 36, in the 2600 block of Bradbury Court on Saturday night.

After an investigation, it was determined that Moore died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Police responded to the scene after receiving multiple reports of a person actively shooting in the area.

Police found Moore in the street, involved in a confrontation with a female.

According to the Larmier County Sheriff's Officer, Fort Collins officer Keith Hunter fired his weapon during the incident. It is not clear whether he hit Moore.

Moore was taken to the Medical Center of the Rockies where he later died from his injuries.

Another person in the area suffered minor injuries during the initial incident and was cleared by medical crews at the scene. No officers were injured.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with additional information, who has not spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Rita Servin at 970-498-5167 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.