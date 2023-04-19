Police looking for Denver homicide suspect in killing of 18-year-old man

Richard “Richie” Lovato was shot on the night of April 17. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.

DENVER — Denver police are asking the community for help in finding those responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Denver Monday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), Richard "Richie" Lovato, pictured below, was shot in the area of West 14th Avenue and North Meade Street Monday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said Lovato was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible for the death of Lovato is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720-913-7867 or they can visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

