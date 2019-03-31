AURORA, Colo. — A stretch of E-470 has reopened now that police have determined that a suspicious device was actually just electrical wires.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department that went out just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, E-470 was closed from Smoky Hill Road to East Jewell Avenue as a precaution due to a suspicious device that was producing smoke from a puddle. Gun Club Road was also shut down from Belleview Avenue to East Hampden Road.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office sent its bomb squad to the scene, which was located on East Quincy Avenue under E-470.

Aurora Fire and South Metro Fire also responded, deploying hazmat technicians and a drone.

.APD tweeted just before 7:20 p.m. that the suspicious device turned out to be electrical wires arcing in water.