Suspicious item found outside downtown Denver hotel

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

DENVER — A bomb squad was called to a hotel in downtown Denver Wednesday afternoon to check out a suspicious item.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said on social media at 3:40 p.m. that officers were in the 1500 block of Court Place, where the Sheraton Denver Downtown is located, investigating a report of a suspicious item.

Police asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. It's not clear how large of an area is impacted. A police spokesperson did not give an estimate of how long officers would be at the scene and did not provide any specific information about the item.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

